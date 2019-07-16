It’s that time of year again, folks: The 2019 Emmy nominations are here!

The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong announced the full list of nominations live from L.A.’s The Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center on Tuesday, July 16, at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

Given the success of the hostless 2019 Oscars, the 2019 Emmys could follow suit and go without a host. That said, you’re really just here to see if your favorite TV show or favorite TV star is nominated. After all, isn’t taking home one of those trophies the whole point?

Keep refreshing for the full list. We will be updating it live as the nominations are revealed.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Emma ThompsonSaturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt DamonSaturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

James CordenThe World’s Best
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America? 

The 2019 Emmy Awards will air Sunday, September 22, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.