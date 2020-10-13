Barbara Corcoran has come a long way since she started her career as a devoted businesswoman and TV personality. Thanks to her hard work, the Shark Tank star has made a ton of money over the last few decades. Spoiler alert: Her net worth is substantial.

According to WealthyGorilla.com, Barbara is worth an estimated $80 million. Aside from her gig on the hit ABC show, the blonde beauty can thank her wildly successful career as an investor, motivational speaker, consultant and author for earning her the big bucks.

Barbara was born and raised in northern New Jersey, where she attended school alongside her nine siblings. After graduating from high school, she went on to earn her degree from St. Thomas Aquinas College in 1971. Long before Barbara began her run in real estate, she worked a handful of different gigs, including a teaching job.

By the age of 23, Barbara landed a position as a receptionist at the Giffuni Brothers’ real estate firm in New York City. However, the columnist aspired to have her own business, so she and then-boyfriend Ray Simone cofounded the real estate firm Corcoran-Simone in 1973.

Seven years after they became business partners, Barbara and Simone ended up calling it quits. Because of the split, the real estate broker renamed her firm to The Corcoran Group. Barbara ran the highly prosperous law firm for over 20 years until she sold it for an incredible $66 million in 2001.

At the time she was rising in the ranks as a real estate mogul, Barbara also began publishing her newsletter “The Corcoran Report” in the mid-1970s. Since then, she’s authored a handful of books, including If You Don’t Have Big Breasts, Put Ribbons On Your Pigtails: And Other Lessons I Learned From My Mom in 2003, Nextville: Amazing Places to Live Your Life in 2008 and Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business in 2011.

In 2009, she began appearing as a “Shark” investor on the long-running TV program Shark Tank. Barbara has dominated the TV screens alongside costars Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin Harrington and more as the show has won four Emmys over the years.

With her gorgeous look, it’s no surprise Barbara has appeared in plenty of other TV shows and films throughout her career. In 2017, she competed on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars alongside her professional partner Keo Motsepe. She’s also been featured in 2013’s Drop Dead Gorgeous and 2020’s Grace and Frankie.

Barbara is just as savvy when she’s off-camera. On top of her work as a columnist for Redbook, More, The Daily Review and New York Daily News, she’s also hosted podcasts including “888-Barbara,” “Business Unusual with Barbara” and CNBC’s “The Millionaire Broker with Barbara Corcoran.”

Despite her hefty bank account, Barbara is just a simple and down-to-earth type of woman. When she’s not running around for her career, you can find her spending time with longtime husband Bill Higgins and their two kids, Tom and Katie.