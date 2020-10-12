In case you needed a little design inspiration, it’s time for you to take a look inside Barbara Corcoran‘s New York City home. The Shark Tank star’s immaculate penthouse boasts incredible details, luxurious amenities and photo-worthy views of the Manhattan skyline.

Barbara first purchased the immaculate abode on Fifth Avenue for nearly $10 million in 2015. However, it took over two years for the beloved businesswoman to move in with husband Bill Higgins and their two kids, Tom Higgins and Katie Higgins, as they completed renovated the entire property.

In order to make the residence her dream home, Barbara gutted the place and flipped the upstairs and downstairs floor plans. She also transformed her kitchen, which features a 16-foot glass conservatory, on the second floor of her home. The historic greenhouse leads out to the massive rooftop patio area that looks out to Central Park.

Throughout the penthouse, you can find four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Aside from her sprawling kitchen area, Barbara’s property is also fitted with multiple living areas, a formal dining room, a game room and more.

Although Barbara jokingly dished the huge project of designing her digs was “horrific,” she’s over the moon with how incredible it came out. “The renovation process is exactly like going through labor,” she told People in April 2018. “But just like having a child, after it’s born, you forget the pain.”

The iconic investor also revealed she actually had her eyes on her gorgeous abode for more than two decades before she became the owner. Barbara recalled the time she was “delivering an envelope” to the woman who previously lived there when she fell in love with the property.

“Years, ago I was trying to get my old business, the Corcoran Group, through some hard times, so I took a second job as a messenger,” she explained. “I said, ‘Excuse me, ma’am, but if you ever sell this place, will you call me first?'”

Thanks to her successful career as a self-made millionaire, Barbara was able to purchase the dwelling like she always dreamed. “What do you think happened 25 years later?” the TV personality teased. “I got rich. I sold my business. She knew who I was, and she called me first.”

Barbara has been loving her life in NYC ever since!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside the star’s lavish penthouse.