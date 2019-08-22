Everyone is still excited over the reveal of who will be in the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 28 — however, one of the notable faces on the show, Christie Brinkley, admits that her children weren’t exactly head over heels upon hearing the news.

The 65-year-old recently attended the DWTS cast reveal at Planet Hollywood and discussed how her kids reacted when she told them that she would be dancing away on stage soon. “They laughed,” the model exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They were like [laughs] OK — really? [laughs] No, I am. [laughs] And they’re like ‘really.’ And I’m like, ‘yes, I’m going to do the lessons,’ because my daughter Sailor, she’s got the moves, and every time she starts to dance, I come in behind her, and I’m trying to do whatever she’s doing, and she’s like ‘Mom…’”

The blonde beauty, who is a mom to three kids — Alexa, 33, Jack, 24, and Sailor, 21 — also admits that she doesn’t believe her now grown children will be able to help her prepare for her debut on the popular ABC show. “Well, hopefully DWTS will take on that enormous challenge of preparing me, because it’s beyond anything that my kids are able to cope with,” the Vegas Vacation actress explained. “They need to pull out the heavy artillery if somebody’s going to get me to … get the moves.”

Christie isn’t the only celeb that will be showing off their moves soon — other famous folks in the cast include Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Mary Wilson and James Van Der Beek. Although, the Dawson’s Creek isn’t sure his kids will be vote for him.

“They were pretty chill about it until they found out Karamo was going to be on and then they were super excited and starstruck that I was going to meet Karamo,” the actor exclusively told Closer Weekly. “[They] would not guarantee me that they would vote for me instead of him! My daughter goes, ‘Daddy, it’s a dancing competition. [I’ll vote for] whoever dances better!'” So funny!

Reporting by Casey Madden