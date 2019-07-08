If there is one thing that makes James Van Der Beek most proud, it’s the role he plays as the dad of his five kids. The beloved Dawson’s Creek alum became a father for the first time in 2010 after he and Kimberly Brook welcomed their first child, Olivia Van Der Beek.

Since then, the 42-year-old hunk and his gorgeous wife have become the parents of five little bundle of joys. In 2013, James — who is also the dad of Joshua Van Der Beek, 7; Annabel Leah Van Der Beek, 5; Emilia Van Der Beek, 3; and Gwendolyn Van Der Beek, 1 — opened up about the transition of becoming a parent.

“I think fatherhood changes you from the inside out,” the Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 actor gushed to People at the time. “It’s not this thing where you think, ‘Oh, I have to be responsible, I have to take more on.’ You just want to, almost automatically.”

Scroll down below to learn everything about James and Kimberly’s adorable, big brood!