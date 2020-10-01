James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Move From L.A. to TX! Inside Their Family’s Old Home

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, are moving their big family from Los Angeles to Texas. The Dawson’s Creek star and his longtime love revealed the exciting news while sharing photos of their beloved Beverly Hills home.

“Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house,” James captioned a pic of him and his spouse standing in their large living room on Wednesday, September 30. “Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!”

The doting dad also shared a snapshot of their five kids, Gwendolyn, Emilia, Annabel Leah, Joshua and Olivia, hanging out in another area of their now-empty abode. Kimberly revealed they were heading out on a 10-day road trip for Texas.

Before embarking on their exciting journey, the mom of five dished their family adopted two new rescue dogs. “Their names are Windsor and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now,” she explained, noting their other pups, Rocky and Skye, “bonded with them right away.”

The auburn-haired beauty also told fans they will “document” the trip in order to share updates. “[We hope] it can bring a smile to your face during such an uncertain time in the world,” she wrote. “With love from our family to yours, thank you for your support on this journey. [Goodbye,] Los Angeles. ‘Twas a good run.”

James and Kimberly are looking forward to starting their new chapter in Texas, but there’s no doubt they made incredible memories in their old home. For years, the couple — who tied the knot in 2010 — lived in the gorgeous 1930s Spanish Colonial–style property in Beverly Hills.

However, it wasn’t until earlier this year that the lovebirds gave the abode a complete makeover. In April 2020, James and Kimberly opened up about turning their house into the most “tranquil and welcoming” space.

“We never really had the time to focus on designing the house properly before. We just kept having kids and working,” the Varsity Blues actor told Architectural Digest. “Our home was a crazy jumble of pieces from different places we’d lived in before, all commingling, but not very happily; I called it the Island of Misfit Furniture.”

We can’t wait to see how James and Kimberly decorate their new Texas home!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside the duo’s former residence.