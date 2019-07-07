We don’t know if Chrissy Teigen‘s children are competing for cutest kids out there, but they may be leading the pack, and a recent photo of the two little ones is proof of that.

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram earlier this week to share an adorable snap of her kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, playing on the floor and looking up just in time for the pic. “Gah,” was the only word that the TV personality could muster up in the caption, but that was enough to get her point across: her children are quite cute.

It also seems like her fans agree with that, as they made sure to let her know all about it in their responses. “Chrissy and John playing together!” one person said, pointing at the fact that both kids look just like their parents. “Luna looks like she’s finally accepting having a baby brother! Trust me Luna have brothers is the worst 😆 super cute!!!” another added.

Chrissy shares both kids with her husband, John Legend. The pair tied the knot in 2013, and have been quite open about how crazy they are about their children. “She is so verbal … obviously, everyone’s kids say something and you’re like, ‘Where did you get that?’ But with us, it’s like, ‘How did you learn that tone or phrasing?'” the Lip Sync Battle cohost once told Entertainment Tonight of her eldest.

“She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It’s really interesting. But yeah, she’s so funny,” she added. As for Miles, he recently said his first word.

“When your first word is ‘yeah!’” the Cravings: Hungry for More author captioned a recent clip showing little Miles speaking.

It is pretty clear that these kids will continue to surprise Chrissy and John by their cute antics every single day!