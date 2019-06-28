Like mother, like daughter! It’s no secret that Chrissy Teigen is one of the most hilarious ladies in Hollywood and as it happens, her 3-year-old, Luna Stephens, is right there behind her. “Luna has amazing timing,” the cookbook author, 33, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new show, Bring the Funny, on Thursday, June 27.

“She is so verbal … obviously, everyone’s kids say something and you’re like, ‘Where did you get that?’ But with us, it’s like, ‘How did you learn that tone or phrasing?’ She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It’s really interesting. But yeah, she’s so funny.”

Of course, Luna’s proud papa, John Legend, can’t get enough of his little lady’s humor. “She’s constantly debating and John loves that ’cause he talks to her as if she’s like a counterpart,” Chrissy gushed. “I mean it’s amazing. Every day there’s something … if I say something silly, she’ll be like, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a goose.’ I’m like, ‘Where did you get that?'”

A goose?! That’s so adorable. “It’s just everything she reads, she holds onto forever. We always tell her to tell us a scary story and she just, like, gets up and she’s like, ‘Once upon a time,’ and it’s so dramatic, the readings of it,” Chrissy continued. “Maybe we’re just dorky parents, but we think everything’s funny.”

Chrissy and John, 40, are definitely the furthest thing from “dorky parents.” After all, it’s not every day that your dad is an EGOT-winner and your mom is hosting a new series on NBC. Speaking of hosting, Chrissy plans on doing just that … indefinitely. The former model says acting and stand up isn’t in the cards for her. “I personally could not do it, but that’s why I appreciate it so much.”

Fortunately, Chrissy has plenty of other talents for us to enjoy!