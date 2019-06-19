She’s not having it! Former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen didn’t hesitate to fire back at her haters when they mom-shamed her for taking her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, to the dentist for the first time.

It all started when Chrissy, 33, decided to share a video to Instagram of Luna having a fun time at the dentist with her grandmother Vilailuck Teigen by her side. “So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!!” Chrissy penned the heartwarming caption, but some folks thought otherwise.

“What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section. Another said, “First? they made us start at 6 months lol.”

Since Chrissy already knew she might receive a lot of backlash from the video, she quickly responded back by hilariously writing, “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”

Chrissy shares Luna and her 1-year-old son, Miles, with husband John Legend. Even though they have a very beautiful family, Chrissy previously told People she doesn’t plan on welcoming any more kids in the near future.

“It’s definitely not in the cards right now because I feel like I’d miss out on Miles,” she said. “Luna was a great age because she was growing up, she was speaking, and we knew that another baby could fit into the mix.”

Since Miles is still so young, Chrissy doesn’t think it’s a good time for him to have a younger sibling. “Miles is just so little, I don’t want to miss out on any of his moments,” she revealed. “So I definitely want another child but definitely not now. I think we’re gonna space this one a little longer than the two of them.”