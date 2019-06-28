It seems like Chrissy Teigen isn’t the only who knows how to serve sass on social media! The Lip Sync Battle star’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen — who often goes by the nickname Pepper — may be giving her daughter a run for her money after sharing a hilarious side by side photo wearing one of Chrissy’s dresses.

“@chrissyteigen So Who wore better?” Vilailuck playfully wrote alongside the two pics of both Chrissy, 33, and herself wearing the stunning ensemble. As fans of the Cravings author know, she recently wore the green feather-trimmed 16ARLINGTON dress during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 23.

The comment section of Vilailuck’s post quickly erupted in messages from fans, but it also garnered the attention of her comedian daughter. “Oh my god you dork,” Chrissy hilariously wrote in response to her mom’s cheeky post.

Although Vilailuck jokingly asked for her followers to compare the two same looks, fans instead chose to praise both woman for their seemingly effortless beauty. “Pepper and Chrissy you two are the cutest mother and daughter duo. You both shine!” one user gushed. “Whooo hoooo she gets it from her momma!!!!” another fan wrote alongside four heart eyes emojis.



Comedy clearly runs in the family considering Chrissy’s 3-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens — whom she shares with EGOT winner John Legend, as well as 1-year-old Miles Stephens — is already starting to perfect her stage impressions.

“Luna has amazing timing,” she recently told ET. “She is so verbal… Obviously everyone’s kids say something and you’re like, ‘Where did you get that?’ But with us, it’s like, ‘How did you learn that tone or phrasing?’ She phrases things really well and she, like, holds a beat to give the punch line with things. It’s really interesting. But yeah, she’s so funny.”

This comes as no surprise considering Vilailuck lives with Chrissy, John, 40, and their two little bundles of joy. We wouldn’t doubt that she is already teaching her adorable granddaughter little tips and tricks!