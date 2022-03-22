Wanda Sykes Is a Hilarious Mom of 2! Get to Know Her Fraternal Twins She Shares With Wife Alex Niedbalski

Comedian Wanda Sykes admitted that she was initially on the fence about having kids, but she has since called the choice to welcome two children, Olivia and Lucas, with wife Alex Niedbalski the “best decision I’ve ever made.”

“When I met my wife, that was her thing. ‘Look. Right up front, I want kids,’” the 2022 Oscars cohost said in a 2019 in an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air. “And I was like, ‘Well, can you give me, like, six months to think about it? And let’s just continue dating, and then, we’ll see. And if I know it’s not for me, then, you know, we’ll just call this quits, and you go on and find somebody who wants to have kids.’”

After the two tied the knot in October 2008 after dating for two years, Wanda and Alex welcomed Olivia and Lucas when the French-born businesswoman gave birth to their twins in April 2009.

“I’m so happy,” Sykes told Ellen DeGeneres of being a mom in September 2019. “I’m sure all parents are happy. God bless teachers.”

Wanda admitted to Vulture in 2016 that the “hardest thing” of motherhood “to get through was just how tired I was, just the lack of sleep.”

“At one time, I was contemplating taking one back,” she jokingly said. “I was like, ‘Can we return one? I mean really, oh my gosh. I was thinking we can’t do this, we’re going to have to take one back.”

Wanda also opened up about keeping up with helping her kids with their homework.

“The summer reading was kicking our butts,” Wanda jokingly told the talk show host. “I wish I could just trust my kids: ‘Hey, here’s the list. You’ve got to read these books.’”

“I had to read three books this summer with them,” she said at the time. “When it got close, school was about to start [for them], I was like, ‘I’ve still got 200 pages to cover.’ So, I’m reading to them while they’re sleeping, hoping it will sink in. It was a mess.”

As for how parenting had shifted during the pandemic, Wanda told The Hollywood Reporter in April 2020, “The majority of my time now is the cafeteria lady, the janitor and the hall monitor. It’s crazy. By the time they go to bed, Alex and I sit down to watch something and we barely make it through an episode of anything. We both fall asleep.”

Get to know all about Olivia and Lucas below.