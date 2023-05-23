Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ 2 Sons Are Her Pride and Joy! See Family Photos With Henry and Charlie

Making mom proud! Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been so supportive of everything her two sons, Henry and Charlie Hall, have accomplished in Hollywood. The Seinfeld alum shares her talented children with her husband, Brad Hall.

Julia and Brad’s eldest child, Henry, was born in July 1992. Charlie arrived in May 1997. As the children of two incredible actors, they were both inspired to pursue show business careers of their own. Fans of the HBO series Veep may recognize both Hall kids from cameos made on the show alongside their mom.

“It was actually [showrunner] Dave Mandel’s idea, God bless him,” Julia reflected on Charlie’s Veep cameo during an April 2019 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “There was this role of an inappropriately young boyfriend to a record executive who’s in his 50s, and Dave said, ‘Hey, maybe Charlie can play that part.’ And I said, ‘Sure, I’ll ask him.’ And I was terrified ‘cause I thought he might screw it up. Sorry, honey.”

Charlie did a great job in the small acting part, so much so that he decided to audition for more TV roles after graduating from Northwestern University. In 2022, he joined the cast of the second season of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

After seeing both of her kiddos find success as entertainers, Julia couldn’t help but gush over some of their latest projects.

“I love it! It’s a big surprise,” she told People in March 2023 of Henry and Charlie’s growing resumes. “My son Henry just finished shooting a series for Amazon, and Charlie’s in all sorts of shows, Single Drunk Female, Sex Lives of College Girls and so on.”

In addition to acting, Henry is also a musician. In May 2023, he released a love song called “Suddenly a Kiss” and an accompanying music video. The singer plays shows across the U.S. and loves sharing his talent with the world.

“I love the arts and I think that to be a creative person and to be able to make a living as a creative person, is an absolute gift,” Julia reflected on her kids’ budding careers.

Henry is immensely grateful to have his mom’s support when it comes to making music.

“My mom was very supportive of my music and still is and comes to all the shows,” he told Roling Stone in June 2016. “It’s great to have creative people in the family and bounce things off of. I really respect her opinion on all things creative.”

Scroll below to see sweet family photos of Julia and Brad’s kids over the years.