Absolutely devastating. James Van Der Beek revealed on the November 18 episode of Dancing With the Stars season 28 that wife Kimberly Van Der Beek suffered a miscarriage with what would have been their sixth child together.

“My wife Kimberly went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, revealed on the show. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids.”

Given the situation, James revealed that he almost didn’t compete on DWTS this week — but Kimberly, 37, convinced him otherwise. While his wife couldn’t be there for support, it meant a lot that she could watch him on TV.

“Kimberly, from her hospital bed, said to me, ‘I am not done watching you dance.’ Kimberly, I love you,’” he said. “When words fail, you sing. When there are no words, you dance. Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us.”

This tragic turn of events comes just over a month after the couple — who have been married since August 2010 — announced they were expecting baby No. 6 on the October 7 episode of DWTS after previously suffering 3 miscarriages. They are already parents to kids Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 16 months.

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock,” the Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 star captioned an Instagram photo of wife Kimberly and one of their little ones, revealing how they’re feeling right now. “We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.”

“Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time,” James’ Instagram message continued. “As many of you have said, ‘There are no words…’ and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to James, Kimberly and the entire Van Der Beek family at this difficult time.