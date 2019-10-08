Baby on the way! During the Monday, October 7, episode of Dancing With the Stars, James Van Der Beek revealed to the world that he and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek are expecting baby No. 6 after they suffering multiple miscarriages — three, to be exact.

“We are so excited there’s a new little Van Der Beek in there,” he said to the crowd right before he and his partner Emma Slater danced the quickstep. “We’ve had five kids. We’ve had three miscarriages in between those. Miscarriage is something people really don’t talk about and we want to recognize that it happens to people. We wanted to de-stigmatize that as much as we possibly could.”

Instagram

After James revealed the exciting news, he gave a breathtaking performance with professional parter Emma Slater as the crowd cheered him on. A little later, the doting dad took to Instagram to reveal he and Kimberly planned to having their first ultrasound of the baby on camera even if there was no heartbeat.

“We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result — something I NEVER thought we’d ever do. But @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment,” he shared. “We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around [miscarriage].”

After the show, James explained to Closer Weekly and other reporters that he really wanted to show the public what it’s like to find out that you’re having a baby when the doctor could tell you that your wife may be having a miscarriage.

“It’s thrilling,” James gushed. “We’ve had a few appointments where we found out we were not adding to our family and so Kimberly decided to do it on camera, to open it up and allow people to go through the experience — good result or not good result,” he explained. “Just to encourage people to talk about. It’s a part of life. It really helps to go through when you have the support of friends and family.”

“People so often go through it in secret,” he continued. “You need to allow yourself space to grieve and go through it. For us we walked out incredibly happy and excited.”

We’re so excited for James, Kimberly and their growing brood!