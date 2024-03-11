Who Was the Woman With Ryan Gosling at the 2024 Oscars?

Who was Ryan Gosling‘s date at the 2024 Academy Awards? It wasn’t his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, but another beloved woman in his life: his sister, Mandi Gosling.

Who Is Ryan Gosling’s Sister, Mandi Gosling?

Mandi joined Ryan at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, 2024, walking the red carpet with him and sitting next to him during the show. The Barbie actor wore a black Gucci suit with silver accents for the event, while his sister stood out in a black and gold dress. The pair were also joined by their mom, Donna Gosling, and stepdad Valerio Attanasio.

It’s not the first time Mandi has accompanied Ryan to Hollywood’s Biggest Night, as she was also Ryan’s date for the 2017 Oscars. Additionally, she supported her brother at the June 2023 premiere of Barbie in Canada.

“It felt like such a no-brainer to me,” ​Mandi said to ET Canada at the time. “No, listen, it’s like, of course he’s Ken!”

Mandi has a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in political science from California State University, Northridge. After graduating in 2011, she went on to become an associate producer and casting director. She was responsible for the casting in Pharrell’s 2014 music video for “Happy.”

Ryan has always spoken fondly of Mandi. The Notebook actor once admitted that being raised in a household with two women led him to “like women more.”

“I was brought up by my mother and older sister. I found my way into dance class. My home life now is mostly women,” he said. “They are better than us. They make me better.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Still Together?

Fans of Ryan and Eva need not worry! They’re still going strong as of March 2024, despite Eva skipping the Oscars red carpet. She revealed via Instagram that she was at the awards show backstage. “Always by my man,” the actress wrote alongside a video of herself outside Ryan’s dressing room. She looked casual in a denim button-down midi skirt, a white blouse with a black shirt underneath, a denim jacket and a black baseball cap.

Ryan and Eva fell in love on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. The movie’s 2012 premiere was the only time they walked a red carpet together.

“We don’t do those things together,” Eva once told a fan on social media after she posted throwback photos of her and Ryan at the premiere. “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. By ‘not comfortable’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though.”