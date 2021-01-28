Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling‘s relationship is so romantic, even the Notebook can’t compare! The Hitch actress and the Golden Globe winner have been through so much during their nearly decade-long relationship, including starring beside each other in hit films, becoming parents and, most recently, being the center of engagement rumors.

The notoriously private couple has kept the majority of their romance a mystery, but every now and then, Eva and Ryan will open up about their bond. The Crazy, Stupid, Love star got candid about his admiration for the Ghost Rider actress while chatting with Hello! in December 2015.

“I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” Ryan sweetly gushed, noting the Training Day actress has every single quality he’s yearned for in a partner. “That she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

Ryan also dedicated his 2017 Golden Globe award, which he won for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for La La Land, to Eva. While giving his speech on the stage at the famed awards show, the Blade Runner 2049 actor praised his love for holding down the fort in terms of their family.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people. There’s no time to thank everyone, [but] I would like to try to thank one person properly,” Ryan began. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.”

“If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today,” Ryan graciously continued. “So sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”

The Ides of March actor and Eva have yet to share any plans to tie the knot, but it seems these two don’t need a wedding band to define their unbreakable bond.

Scroll through the gallery below to see a complete timeline of Ryan and Eva’s relationship!