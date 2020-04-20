Makes sense. Eva Mendes revealed why we never see photos of her and boyfriend Ryan Gosling‘s kids on social media. The Ghost Rider actress said she doesn’t share pics of daughters Esmeralda and Amada because it’s important to her to take their “consent” into consideration.

“Hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” Eva, 46, shared while replying to some of her followers’ comments on Instagram on Saturday, April 18.

Instagram/EvaMendes

The doting mom — who began dating the Notebook actor, 39, in 2011 — also pointed out that she doesn’t feel comfortable posting pics of 5-year-old Esmeralda and 3-year-old Amada because of their age.

“Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent,” she continued. “And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent. As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private. Sending loads of love to you at this time.”

In March, the Hitch star, who often replies to her fans’ comments on Instagram, echoed the same sentiment while explaining why she’s willing to upload old “pics from movies” or “stuff like that” of her and her handsome beau — but nothing new.

“As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there,'” she wrote at the time. “My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me, so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

Although we have yet to see snapshots of the longtime couple’s two brunette beauties on their social media, it seemed like Eva was close to caving while stuck in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Little Amada may not have been visible in the frame, but the Place Beyond the Pines star uploaded the sweetest video of her youngest daughter playing an instrument.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones,” Eva captioned her video post on March 24. “Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick. And yes, that’s my 3-year-old on the piano.” So cute!

Eva may be keeping her content as a mom to a minimum, but luckily, a source exclusively dished some sweet details inside the family of four’s life in quarantine.

Besides “watching classic Disney films” like Dumbo and My Neighbor Totoro — two movies “which [Esmeralda and Amada] love,” the insider noted to Closer Weekly in late March — Eva and Ryan are “coming up with creative ways to bond” with their brood.

“Eva is an old pro at engaging the girls in DIY projects and Ryan is even getting into the groove,” the source told Closer. “Like the rest of the world, they’re just trying to stay sane and make it work.”

Keep it up, mama!