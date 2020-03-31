Lovebirds Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have a beautiful family! The actors are proud parents to their two kids — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3 — and being around them makes Eva feel like she’s done everything right.

“My two little girls are already these two little self-empowered little women I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh I need to get out of the way and you guys lead,’” the brunette beauty revealed at a Create & Cultivate event on Saturday, February 22. “Obviously protect them, obviously, but I just want to get out of their way because they’re already these amazing creative beings. I take great inspiration from them as well.”

Eva’s children always come first. That’s why she put her acting career on hold. “As a mother now, there are many roles I won’t do,” she told one of her fans on Instagram in January. “There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now. But no worry, I got some side hustles.”

Although everything seems good at home, the Hitch star admitted she runs into her fair share of problems parenting her two kids. But luckily for her, she can always count on Ryan for support. “It’s so hard, of course,” Eva said during a September 2019 appearance on Access Daily. “But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’” Ha!

Not only that, but Eva and Ryan have a great relationship with their family members. If they ever need any extra help with the girls, then they know where to turn.

“Luckily we have a lot of family support. A lot of family,” the actress said with a laugh. “My family lives here. His family comes in. They live in Canada, but they come in all the time and stay for a very long time, and it’s very welcomed.”

Scroll below to meet Eva and Ryan’s two beautiful kids!