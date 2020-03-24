Impressive! Eva Mendes showed off 3-year-old daughter Amada‘s piano-playing skills while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones,” Eva, 46, captioned a video she uploaded via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24. “Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick. And yes, that’s my 3-year-old on the piano.”

Although the Hitch star — who shares Amada and eldest daughter Esmeralda, 5, with beau Ryan Gosling — didn’t show her little bundle of joy in the video, Amada’s tunes could be heard playing in the background.

“I think she thinks the music is coming from her,” Eva adorably continued in her caption. “And I’m not about to correct her.” The proud mom of two sweetly acknowledged her Instagram followers at the end of her post, adding, “Stay safe. Love you.”

The Ghost Rider actress’ fans praised the mother-daughter duo in the comments section. “What a great accompanist! 💕 Music heals!!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Love the music … and you!” A third user chimed in, writing, “You stay safe as well, Eva and family. Love you all.”

With Eva’s successful career as a Hollywood actress, it’s no surprise her little girls are already following in her talented footsteps. The brunette beauty — who has been romantically linked to the Notebook star, 39, since 2011 — credited Esmeralda and Amada for being the inspiration behind her creativity.

“Besides my mom, there’s my two sisters, Ryan’s sister, his mom. We’re all females,” she shared at the Create & Cultivate event in Los Angeles in late February. “There’s all girls in my family. I can go to everyone for inspiration because they’re all amazing, amazing women.”

The Place Beyond the Pines actress even dished how quickly her and Ryan’s daughters are growing up.

“My two little girls are already these two little self-empowered little women I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to get out of the way and you guys lead,’” she continued. “Obviously protect them, obviously, but I just want to get out of their way because they’re already these amazing creative beings. I take great inspiration from them as well.”

