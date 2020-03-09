The Place Beyond the Pines costars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are the perfect pair! Not only do they love each other unconditionally, but the couple is also proud parents to their two kids — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.

In fact, Eva, 46, loves her kids so much that she said she’s inspired by everything they do. “My two little girls are already these two little self-empowered little women. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to get out of the way and you guys lead,’” the 2 Fast 2 Furious star gushed at a Create & Cultivate event on Saturday, February 22. “But I just want to get out of their way because they’re already these amazing creative beings. I take great inspiration from them as well.”

However, there are some hard parts about parenting that Eva is fully aware of, such as “the amount of snacks” she has to “carry” with her “all day long.”

While speaking with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show in October 2019, she said, “They like something different so you need to keep it fresh, especially on long car rides.” Eva added, “Those are the worst. Even going to the market, I need to take food in the car to go [there].”

She also joked that no one prepared her for how hard it was to be a mother. “Nobody told me it was really going to be a job, and a job I would need an incredible amount of skill for,” she hysterically said. “[I’m] a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss. They’re not grateful. Any other profession you would need to pass a test, but the only test I had to pass was a pregnancy test. That doesn’t seem fair.”

Even though the brunette beauty runs into her fair share of problems as a mother, she wouldn’t trade that experience for the world! “Eva’s radiant when she’s with her family and she’s come out of her shell a lot,” an insider told Closer Weekly in March 2019.

No wonder she’s been putting her husband and kids first. The actress has a beautiful family waiting for her at home!

