She is extremely successful, but Eva Mendes admits that she gets plenty of career inspiration from her two little girls.

The 45-year-old attended the Create & Cultivate event in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22, and discussed how important her family, including her daughters — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3 — with Ryan Gosling are to her. “Besides my mom there’s my two sisters, Ryan’s sister, his mom. We’re all females. There’s all girls in my family. I can go to everyone for inspiration because they’re all amazing, amazing women,” the Hollywood star explained.

“My two little girls are already these two little self empowered little women I’m like, ‘oh my gosh I need to get out of the way and you guys lead,'” she continued. “Obviously protect them, obviously, but I just want to get out of their way because they’re already these amazing creative beings. I take great inspiration from them as well.”

MEGA

Eva not only launched her own fashion line, Eva by Eva Mendes with New York & Co., in 2013, but she is also the creative director of makeup brand CIRCA Beauty. And when it comes to getting feedback on her products, her loved ones do not hold back. “My family is brutally honest, which I truly appreciate,” the Hitch costar revealed. “I tend to learn from critique. I tend to learn when things don’t work. I have a lot of what someone would call failed businesses under my belt.”

This isn’t the first time that the businesswoman has opened up about her little ones. She once touched on just how life truly is raising her kids with her longtime boyfriend, 39. “It’s so hard, of course,” she told Access Daily of being a mom. “But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’”

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

“Luckily we have a lot of family support. A lot of family,” Eva joked. My family lives here. His family comes in. They live in Canada, but they come in all the time and stay for a very long time, and it’s very welcomed.”

What a family affair!