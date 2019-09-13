More alone time! Just a week after Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted on a romantic date together, the pair once again decided to take some time for just themselves and grab some food.

The private couple were spotted sharing a laugh after a late night sushi date out in Studio City, California. The actor, 38, was decked out in a pair of dark-colored jeans and a bold red leather jacket. While his love, 45, decided to go the blue dress route matched with some heels. The duo looked like they were having a great time!

The famous pair have been together since 2011. They share two daughters — Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 3. However, it seems like the A-listers may want to have a baby boy down the line. “Eva’s radiant when she’s with her family and she’s come out of her shell a lot,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Eva’s been yearning for one more and [it’s] even better that Ryan is on board.

“He’s happy with two [kids] but knows if he didn’t give in she’d be sulking, so he said OK and he’s glad he did. He’s pretty easygoing,” the insider continued. “They’re definitely trying and hoping for a son this time. Their relationship has had its share of snags but their kids are the glue that keeps them together. They’re very excited and they feel closer than ever. The spark is back too.”

Scroll on down below to see more photos of Ryan and Eva out and about!