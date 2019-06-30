What a trip down memory lane! While Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling do their best to keep their relationship private, the actress recently surprised her fans by sharing one of her favorite scenes with her man.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, June 28, to post a video showing a moment from one her of films that really sticks out in her memory. “Flashing back to one of my favorite scenes from A Place Beyond the Pines,” she wrote with a heart emoji. In the clip, Eva and Ryan’s characters spend time with baby, in a very precious moment.

Take a look at the clip below!

Fans were loving the look back, as they took it to the comments section to react. “Who would of thought it was going to swing in a full circle?!? Love you both!!” one person gushed. Another added, “Such a great film, you two were magic!” The couple happened to meet on the set of the 2012 critically acclaimed film.

The famous pair have been together for quite some time, and they share two girls — Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 3. However, the Hitch star never imagined herself as a mom. “It was the furthest thing from my mind,” she once told Women’s Health magazine about being a mother. Although everything changed upon meeting her future love.

“I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him,” Eva told the outlet.

While The Place Beyond the Pines is the only film that the pair have appeared in together, Eva would be all about working with Ryan again. “Absolutely! I’m excited to go back to work, it’s just not, like, I’m dying to do a movie again. So it has to be something really special,” the model told Extra in March.

Eva has not been seen on the big screen since 2014’s Lost River. Here’s hoping she makes her return soon!