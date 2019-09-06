So in love! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes took some time out recently to share a night together, in what was a rare public outing for the couple.

The private pair took to Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 5, to spend some time with one another, as they were seen holding hands and getting quite close. The La La Land actor, 38, was looking great in navy blue dress pants and a striped button-down, while his partner, 45, went the floral print dress route, matched with some leather heels. She added some hoop earrings to top it all off. The duo looked very happy, as they enjoyed a nice romantic dinner.

Ryan and Eva, who have been together since 2011, share two kids — daughters Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 3. However, the actress didn’t see herself having children until she met the A-lister. “It was the furthest thing from my mind,” Eva told Women’s Health magazine about being a mom. What changed? “Ryan Gosling happened,” she quipped.

“I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him,” the Hitch star added. So sweet!

