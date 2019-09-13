Raising kids is not all it’s cracked up to be! Just ask Eva Mendes. When she’s parenting her two daughters — Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, she admits it takes a lot of energy but at the end of the day, it’s always “fun and beautiful and maddening.”

“It’s so hard, of course,” she said during a recent appearance on Access Daily. “But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan [Gosling] and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’”

MEGA

Even with two small kids at home, Eva, 45, and Ryan, 38, still find time to go on date nights. It just requires “a lot of prep,” she said.

“Luckily we have a lot of family support. A lot of family,” Eva joked, and she appreciates all of the help that she can get. “My family lives here. His family comes in. They live in Canada, but they come in all the time and stay for a very long time, and it’s very welcomed.”

But will her kids ever become actors in the future like her and Ryan? Well, the 2 Fast 2 Furious star said it might be too soon to tell. “Right now, they have every bug. They just like a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of painting,” she quipped. “We have instruments around. They pick them up, and we can’t say they actually play anything, but it’s just a playful environment.”

MEGA

As for Eva, she would love to return to the big screen if she could collaborate with her hunky husband in the future. “He’s just such a creative genius,” Eva gushed. “There’s always stuff going on there, but I would love to at any time. I would audition for him any day.”