Since Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are practicing social distancing amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, we couldn’t help but wonder how they’re keeping daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, occupied while cooped up at home. A source close to the family of four exclusively tells Closer Weekly it’s “all about keeping them busy and avoiding boredom.”

“That’s their No. 1 goal,” the insider reveals on Thursday, April 2, adding the Notebook actor, 39, and his longtime girlfriend, 46, are taking advantage of all the time off they have at home with their little girls.

“Ryan and Eva are really enjoying this timeout from the world,” the source continues. “They’re all about family time and spending it with Esmeralda and Amada.”

The beloved Hitch actress recently gave fans a glimpse inside her day-to-day life while quarantining with her adorable kiddos. Eva uploaded a super rare video of her youngest child showing off her piano-playing skills via Instagram on March 24.

“Trying to keep things light at home with my two little ones,” the doting mom wrote in the caption. “Nothing like some old Cuban music to do the trick. And yes, that’s my 3-year-old on the piano.”

Although the Place Beyond the Pines star’s little pianist didn’t appear on the screen, Amada’s beautiful tunes could be heard playing in the background. Considering the couple prefers to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, it isn’t often that Eva and Ryan share glimpses inside their roles as parents.

We bet Eva is especially loving all her time at home since she’s credited her daughters with inspiring her creativity. While attending an event in February, the brunette beauty explained why she feels empowered by all the “amazing women” in her life.

“Besides my mom, there’s my two sisters, Ryan’s sister, his mom. We’re all females,” she shared at the event earlier this year. “There’s all girls in my family. I can go to everyone for inspiration because they’re all amazing.”

Eva even revealed the most special part of watching Esmeralda and Amada grow up before her and Ryan’s very eyes. “My two little girls are already these two little self-empowered little women I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to get out of the way and [let] you guys lead,’” she gushed. “I take great inspiration from them.”

