Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are on a “much-needed getaway in London,” an insider tells Closer exclusively. “They love the U.K., the sightseeing and shopping, it’s the perfect mini-vacation for the whole family.”

The Oscar-nominated actor is currently on-location filming the live-action Barbie movie with his costar, Margot Robbie. “Even though Ryan will be working, Eva thought it would be nice to get in some rare date nights and maybe see a few stage shows with her guy,” the source continues.

The pair, who first began dating in 2011, are the parents of two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. While their main focus is their kids, the couple also makes sure to have some alone time whenever possible.

“During the day, she likes taking the girls to museums, long walks through the many gorgeous parks and spotting famous monuments,” the source adds. “Amada and Esmeralda spend some time with daddy and then the nannies take over for the evening so she and Ryan can have a romantic dinner and hit the theater.”

Both Eva, 48, and Ryan, 41, were spotted out with their girls on separate occasions during their vacation. The Notebook actor and Esmeralda went for a walk during a rainy day in North London and did some shopping on March 22. He sported a new look, dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role of Ken in the highly anticipated film.

Eva was later spotted out with both girls before they headed out for a day of sightseeing. The Hitch actress held hands with Amada with Esmeralda close by. She and her eldest daughter wore nearly identical outfits, looking chic with navy blue jackets and brown boots. Making memories with the girls is something the pair value over everything.

In April 2020, a source previously told Closer that Ryan and Eva were “coming up with creative ways to bond” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This included DIY projects and watching classic Disney movies. The insider went on to say that the duo were “really enjoying this timeout from the world,” adding, “They’re all about family time and spending it with Esmeralda and Amada.”