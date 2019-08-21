So, Tom Bergeron has some thoughts about the Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast. The longtime host, 64, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 21, following the big announcement on Good Morning America to reveal that he disagrees with some of the decisions made in this season’s crop of contestants.

“A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS’ new Executive Producer, I offered suggestions for Season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations,” Tom began. “I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement.”

While he didn’t mention anyone specifically by name, it’s pretty clear to everyone that he is referring to Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump‘s former White House press secretary. Given that he points out the “exhausting political climate” and “party affiliations,” it’s not hard to make that connection.

“Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction,'” Tom continued, noting that he knows it’s up to the producers and the network to do what’s “best” for the franchise. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call. I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions.”

While he harbors these feelings, Tom clarified that he will be back — along with cohost Erin Andrews.

“For me, as host, I always gaze into the camera’s lens and imagine you on the other side, looking for a two hour escape from whatever life hassles you’ve been wrestling with. That’s a connection, and a responsibility, which I take very seriously, even if I occasionally season it with dad jokes,” he concluded, adding that he hopes viewers will still be able to enjoy “the charismatic pros dancers, the unpredictable judges and the kitschy charm that has defined DWTS since 2005.”

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres Monday, September 16, on ABC.