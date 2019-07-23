The time is finally here, folks: Quentin Tarantino‘s latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, arrives in theaters this week! Starring the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie, it’s set in 1969 Los Angeles during the Golden Age of Hollywood. When it came to the red carpet premiere in L.A. on Monday, July 22, celebrities were out in full force to show support for Tarantino’s latest creation.

According to the official description, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is about a TV star/stunt double duo — Rick Dalton (Leonardo) and Cliff Booth (Brad), respectively — who “make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.” Tarantino’s ninth film weaves together multiple storylines and has a large ensemble cast that is led by the dynamic duo mentioned above and Margot as Sharon Tate.

Tarantino, 56, has said before that he may be retiring from directing and seems to really be toying with the idea. “I kind of like the idea of making 10 motion pictures and then — boom — that’s it, that’s done, the filmography is locked and there you go,” he teased on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the same night. Say it isn’t so!

Scroll down to see photos from the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood!