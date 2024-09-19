Closer takes a look at five vaccines you should get after you turn 50 to help protect against illness.

Shingles: “The first vaccine that comes to mind when people reach age 50 is against shingles,” says Dr. Julie Thai, a geriatrician at Stanford University’s Senior Care Clinic. A reactivation of chicken pox, “shingles is painful, and it’s one of those infections that just have these long-term effects [including] neuropathic pain that can last for years.”

RSV: Per the National Institute on Aging, “respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, older adults have a higher risk of developing severe symptoms if they are infected. Like the flu, RSV infections are most common in the fall and winter, so consider getting vaccinated before.”

Pneumococcal: “Pneumonia is a major cause of death in the U.S.,” point out experts at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center. “It can affect people of all ages, especially those with certain chronic conditions, but older people are at greater risk.” The pneumococcal vaccine can also protect against other infections such as meningitis and sepsis.

Influenza: According to the CDC: “Influenza vaccination prevents millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations in adults aged 50 to 64.” Moreover, “about one-third of [these] adults have an underlying medical condition that puts them at higher risk for flu-related complications.”

COVID-19: “While anyone can get sick from COVID-19, the risk of severe illness increases with age,” explains the NYC Department for the Aging. “Severe illness from COVID-19 may lead to hospitalization, intensive care or death.” So vaccinations are important for adults 50 and older, since they’re more vulnerable to severe complications.