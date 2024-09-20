George Clooney 'Rubs People the Wrong Way' Over Lake Como (EXCLUSIVE)

George Clooney has always seen Italy as his home away from home, and a source exclusively tells Closer he’s feeling pretty territorial now that it’s so much more popular with his Hollywood peers – some of whom are finding his holier-than-thou attitude too much to take.

“George has an arrogance about him and it comes across as though he doesn’t like other stars encroaching on his Italian turf,” the source says.

“He really sees Lake Como and Europe in general as his own private enclave, and he’s very selective with invites when other celebs are in town and look him up.”

In addition to the Ocean 11 star’s Italian getaway, he calls Brignoles home ever since purchasing an $8 million estate in the sleepy French commune.

George, 63, and wife Amal, 46, recently made the secluded property their full-time residence.

“As much as they both love big cities like Los Angeles and London, they feel that a smaller town offers a lot more for their kids, especially when it comes to privacy,” a second source previously told Closer.

“They love the countryside and the lifestyle. Amal and the twins speak French, and George is taking lessons,” the source said.

While their French escape remains somewhat untouched, the first source says the ER hunk is getting peeved at how famous an attraction his first European love, Lake Como, has become to his Hollywood peers.

“Privately, George finds it quite irritating that so many famous people are flocking to the shores of his own A-list getaway,” the insider says.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rumors even swirled that George was looking to offload the onshore mansion, which he purchased in 2002 for between $7 and $10 million, although the Wolfs star has stated, “absolutely not,” in response to the suggestion he’s planning to sell.

Makes sense, as the A-list actor once told reporters the villa “changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way,” while on a press tour promoting his movie, The American, in 2010.

“I realized how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured,” he said of his new pad.

Long-time collaborator and best friend Brad Pitt has been eyeing a more permanent move to Europe amid his messy divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, which has been well-received by the Up in the Air actor.

George has even played host in his 25-room lakefront villa to a slew of other famous friends, including Barack Obama, David Beckham, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon.

However, beyond close acquaintances, the source suggests he’s less than hospitable to the idea of more American movie stars mucking up his European fairytale.

“His attitude is being felt far and wide and rubs people the wrong way,” the source argues. “The way he walks, the way he must have his favorite seat at his favorite restaurant, the way he wants his food prepared says it all.”

“He’s a bit of a diva with a swagger about him, and no one outside of his small circle of friends likes it.”