Vanna White Feeling Lost Without Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White is saying nice things about Ryan Seacrest but she’s still incredibly close with former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who’s been meeting her for lunches and coaching her to hang on tight and stick it out for her own best interests.

“Vanna has Pat on speed dial, and she’s been keeping him fully appraised on how Ryan is moving along. She thinks the world of Pat and whatever their differences in the past were, she forgives him and has a new appreciation,” a source exclusively tells Closer.

“Where Ryan is determined and ambitious, Pat is all charisma. The truth is, Vanna feels lost, and Ryan doesn’t hold a candle to the connection she always shared with Pat,” the source continues.

Pat, 77, appeared on his final episode hosting Wheel of Fortune on June 7. He announced in June 2023 that he would be retiring from the iconic game show after 41 seasons with the program. That same month, it was announced that American Idol host Ryan, 49, would be taking over for Pat starting in September 2024.

M. Phillips/WireImage

“They’ve gotten closer, Vanna and Pat. There’s no weirdness there but they are firm buddies now and Pat’s loving every bit of the drama and gossip she tells him. It’s got to be an awkward situation for Ryan knowing Pat’s in the background, but Pat’s getting a ton of pleasure out of it,” the source says.

“The point is you don’t throw a 40-year friendship away. They are missing each other terribly,” the insider said of Pat and Vanna, 67.

The duo appeared together on Wheel of Fortune starting in 1982. Vanna made it clear how deeply she was going to miss Pat in a June 6 farewell video ahead of their final show together.

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together. I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna try,” Vanna began, adding that their “8,000 episodes went by like that.”

The South Carolina native said of their early years together on the game show, “You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did.”

“Those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite,” Vanna continued. “We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated. What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had. And I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

She concluded, “You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television

Ahead of Ryan’s debut as the new host of Wheel of Fortune on September 9, Vanna expressed her concerns about their chemistry after working with Pat for four decades.

“I had no idea what to expect when I’m used to one person for so long,” Vanna explained during a September 1 episode of CBS Sunday Mornings about working with Ryan. “I was very scared, but he’s doing a great job.”

She added, “In the past couple of months, we’ve done some traveling together for the show and we got to know each other a little better too, so I think our chemistry is good.”