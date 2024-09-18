Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White seem to be the skinniest cohosts in TV history, and it’s unnerving for people close to the Wheel of Fortune stars.

In fact, sources exclusively tell Closer that some are convinced Ryan, 49, and Vanna, 67, have some sort of bizarre stick-thin competition going on between them.

“It’s uncomfortable to watch these two cohosts, who are so thin and borderline emaciated, and they’re getting a lot of alarmed glances their way,” says an insider. “She’s like a lollypop stick, and he’s famously manorexic. The two of them together are clearly obsessed with staying as skinny as possible.”

Next to former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, 5-foot-6 Vanna always looked petite. But, at 5-foot-8, Ryan “is petite, too, and makes her feel big,” the source points out. “So she’s overcompensating by dieting drastically.”

However, according to Closer‘s insider, “Ryan’s even more fixated on the scales.”

Regardless, “It seems like they’re waging a losing battle here,” the insider adds. “People around them wish they’d stop with the disastrous dieting and eat something more substantial.”

Weight is not the only thing on Ryan and Vanna’s minds. Earlier this month, a separate source told Closer Vanna wanted to turn back time with a few nips and tucks now that she’ll be on TV opposite Ryan.

“Now that she’s paired with someone who’s got the fountain of youth, Vanna’s more conscious of her own looks. Anyone would tell her, she looks great, but there are definite lines and wrinkles that are bothering her more than ever, especially since Ryan’s come on board to host,” the insider said.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television

“Everyone assumes she’s had nip/tucks here and there. She likes to play it down, but she’s putting more pressure on herself now that she’s got Ryan standing next to her,” added the show insider.

It was also reported the American Idol host went on a plastic surgery binge this year to get camera-ready for his new gig.

“He can’t handle getting old on camera and is fighting it every step of the way,” said the source. “He’s a big fan of Botox and filler, and even if some people think it’s over the top, he’s very happy with how he looks, and that mindset is definitely rubbing off on Vanna.”

Ryan made his long-awaited Wheel of Fortune debut during the season 42 premiere episode on September 9. Vanna was by his side to usher in a new era of the show after former host Pat announced his retirement.

Ryan wore a black suit, as Vanna looked gorgeous in a blue one-shoulder dress. “I still can’t believe my luck, being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you,” he told viewers.

During the opening, Ryan talked about how he watched the show when he was a kid growing up in Georgia and admitted he has “some very big shoes to fill.”

Prior to stepping out onto the stage, Ryan shared several glimpses from behind the scenes. “It’s like remodeling your home after 40 years,” Vanna said before her first taping with Ryan. “You still feel like you’re at home, but it’s just a little updated.”