That’s dedication! Margot Robbie recently shared a glimpse inside filming for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood while paying a visit to Today on Monday, July 15. The 29-year-old beauty — who portrays the role of Sharon Tate, an actress who was murdered by Charles Manson‘s gruesome gang in the 1960s — revealed that she wore the late star’s jewelry so she could feel closer to her.

“Whenever I heard her name, I really only thought about her life,” the Australian actress explained during a sit-down interview alongside costars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino, adding that she was never truly “exposed to parts of her life when she was alive.”

Prior to filming, Quentin spoke with Sharon’s sister, Debra Tate, to get her approval of the depiction of the star. It was then when Debra introduced Sharon’s jewelry. Calling her “an advocate for keeping the memory of Sharon alive,” the Suicide Squad actress said wearing pieces of her collection was “an amazing opportunity that if it wasn’t for Debra wouldn’t have been possible.”

Margot even gushed that the jewelry she wore — which were not specified — really allowed her to channel the late star. However, she did reveal that the feelings were overwhelming at times. “It was sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real-life Sharon,” she explained. “It would kind of hit you at moments and suddenly the tragedy of it all would kind of hit you and you’d be tremendously sad.”

But “other times she just made me feel so happy because I know she was happy and wonderful,” Margot continued. “For the most part she was an absolute joy, but yes, there were moments when it was very sad.”

This isn’t the first time the I, Tonya star has opened up about playing the role of Sharon. In May, Margot gushed to People about how special it was to connect with the late star’s family members and friends. “They all said how kind, loving, and good-hearted she was,” she said to the outlet.

She even explained why nailing this role meant so much to her. “It was immensely important for me to honor Sharon’s generous spirit,” she said. “I felt an enormous sense of responsibility. She really was such a beautiful character to play.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on Friday, July 26!