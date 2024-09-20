Hillary Clinton stopped by The View this week to promote her new book, but she left with the ultimate job opportunity courtesy of Whoopi Goldberg.

The former Secretary of State appeared on the talk show on Thursday, September 19, to talk about her candid new project, Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty, which is out now.

Whoopi, 68, was thrilled to welcome Hillary, 76, onto the show. Toward the end of their discussion, the EGOT winner said, “You sure you don’t want a gig? Like a part-time gig, because …”

The offer earned an honest chuckle from Hilary, who has been married to husband Bill Clinton since 1975.

“Listen, we thank you for always coming to the table,” Whoopi continued. “It’s always a pleasure and an honor and we didn’t even talk about your husband.”

But, it turns out her marriage is a huge subject matter that she talks about in her new book.

“But I do! I talk about him in the book,” Hillary said, to which Whoopi replied, “Well yes, but in order to know that, you have to get the book.”

Her life has been under the public spotlight for decades, and she reflected on the “highs and lows” of her life and career in the book. Hillary drew comparisons between her life and the Joni Mitchell song “Both Sides Now,” which the singer performed at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

“Personally and professionally I’ve come through so many highs and lows, times when I felt on top of the world and others when I was in a deep, dark hole,” the politician wrote after watching the performance. “After all these years, I really have looked at life and love ‘from both sides now.’ How do you tally up and reckon with the losses and gains of a life? Or of a nation and a world? These are questions with often incomplete, unsatisfying, or missing answers.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

In the book, Hillary also opened up about one of her favorite roles yet — being a grandmother to daughter Chelsea Clinton’s three kids with husband Marc Mezvinsky. She wrote that being a grandparent “truly is the one experience of life that is not overrated.”

It’s something Hillary has echoed since her first grandchild, Charlotte, was born in 2014.

“I want to be – I hope, it’s a little presumptuous – I want to be for my grandchild what my mother was for her grandchildren,” she once said. “She was challenging, she was emotionally supportive, but she also was clear in setting expectations. Like, ‘I think you can do that’ or ‘Why are you worried you can’t do that?’ or ‘I thought you did really well, you tried hard.’”

Spending time with grandkids Charlotte, Aidan and Jasper brings “new joys every day” for the proud grandma.

“It’s really sweet how my mom is just so clearly happy being a grandma and I know she’s going to be a great grandma, whatever other choices she makes in her life,” Chelsea told People in 2015.