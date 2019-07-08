So sweet! Ethan Hawke had a proud dad moment over the weekend when he praised daughter Maya Hawke for her role in season 3 of Netflix’s Strangers Things. Just days after the highly anticipated series began streaming again, The First Reformed actor took to Instagram on Saturday, July 6, to give the 21-year-old a special shout-out.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father,” the 48-year-old hunk wrote alongside a promotional video of Maya playing Robin, a teenager who works at nautical-themed ice cream parlor and ultimately helps the Hawkins kids fight against evil.

“Some of you may know her music, some may not. But ladies and gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing,” Ethan gushed. Maya is the Dead Poets Society star’s daughter from his marriage to Uma Thurman, with whom he also had a son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, 17. He also shares two daughters — Clementine Jane Hawke, 11, and Indiana Hawke, 8 — with wife Ryan Hawke.

It didn’t take long before fans flooded the comment section with a similar sentiment. Even some of the Gattaca actor’s celebrity friends, including a few of Maya’s new costars, left sweet messages for the up and coming actress. “She sure is!! AMAZING!!!” famed TV host Andy Cohen wrote alongside several lightening bolt emojis.

Ethan’s post even garnered the attention of Big Little Lies star Laura Dern, who sweetly commented, “Yes, she is!” Aww!

Earlier this July, Maya — who will appear in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood this summer — opened up about her character on Stranger Things and how she had “so much fun” on set with her costars. “I got so lucky,” she told The Wrap.

Although acting is a no-brainer career path given her talented parents, Maya once dished that she didn’t originally plan on following in their footsteps. “I resisted [acting] a little bit, because it was the family business,” she told WWD in late June, continuing, “until I realized that it made me the most happy and that it was what I was the best at.”

We can’t wait to see where Maya’s Hollywood career takes her!