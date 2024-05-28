Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Kids Meet Wyatt and Dimitri

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the most notable couples in Hollywood, but the Bad Moms actress and the No Strings Attached actor should also be recognized for being the best parents to their two kids. Mila and Ashton share two adorable children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

The pair are extremely protective of their kids, seldom taking them to public events where they might be photographed. Neither Mila nor Ashton share snapshots of the children on social media.

Fans were shocked when the family of four happily posed for photographs with basketball phenom Caitlin Clark in May 2024 as she made her WNBA debut in Los Angeles, where her Indiana Fever squared off against the L.A. Sparks. It was the first time many people had seen how much the children had grown since rare paparazzi pictures from when the kids were still little.

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher

Mila and Ashton’s eldest child was born on October 1, 2014, and though she’s young, Wyatt is extremely bright. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Ashton revealed his daughter started speaking “three languages” by the time she was 2-and-a-half.

“She’s got like Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them,” the proud papa dished. Not only is Wyatt very smart, but she is also an incredible sister to her brother.

“Wyatt thinks [Dimitri] is her baby, and at some point, I’m going to have to explain to her it’s not really her baby. I don’t know how I’m going to do that,” Ashton adorably explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017. “She loves the baby so much … maybe more than me.”

As Wyatt grows up, Mila continues to see how her daughter is becoming just like her. “My daughter is me. She is independent and feisty and wonderfully smart and it is an incredible trait to have as an adult but really hard to wrangle as a kid,” the Black Swan actress shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2021. “She has a million answers to one question and she’s not wrong.”

The pre-teen proved she’s a sports fan just like her parents, when the entire family attended an Indiana Fever versus the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game in May 2024, where they all posed with former collegiate superstar Caitlin Clark, as Wyatt absolutely beaming with joy.

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher