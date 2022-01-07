From working together on That ‘70s Show to raising two beautiful children, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have the sweetest relationship. The actress shared her first on-screen kiss with her future husband and kept in touch with him years after the series wrapped in 2006. The happy couple are always gushing over one other during television appearances since falling in love.

Though they had a mutual connection when they first met, Ashton and Mila initially pursued other relationships. He married actress Demi Moore in 2005 and the couple were officially divorced in 2013. Mila dated Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin from 2002 to 2011. Both single and moving on from their previous relationships, Ashton and Mila reconnected at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. The Ranch actor later invited the Black Swan star to his housewarming party where they shared a steamy moment together.

“I think I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker,” Ashton said in June 2017 on The Howard Stern Show. “And she had quit smoking and she was like, she wanted me to like shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, ‘All right.’ And I started doing this. And gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer.”

The pair began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2014. Before they walked down the aisle, the power couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Wyatt, in October 2014. They got married in July 2015 and welcomed their son, Dimitri, in November 2016. Ashton and Mila take a light-hearted approach when it comes to parenting their two children.

“I think we’re silly at home,” she shared on the Teach Me Something New podcast in March 2020. “We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children. But … none of that’s skill, I think that’s just being idiots. Like, I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home.”

The actors are raising Wyatt and Dimitri in a beautiful Los Angeles farmhouse that took more than five years to complete. Mila told Architectural Digest in August 2021 that they “wanted a home, not an estate” for their children to grow up in. After moving into their dream home, Ashton and Mila seem to be happier than ever.

