They have been together for a little over five years now, but it almost seems like a lifetime ago when Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello first fell in love. Since then, fans have continued to watch them live their best lives at red carpet movie premieres, in super cute Instagram posts and even in PDA-packed public outings.

Their love story first began when the 47-year-old beauty met the handsome hunk, 42, at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May 2014. Although Sofía was with ex-fiancée Nick Loeb at the time, Joe once dished that he had a hard timing keeping his eyes off the Modern Family actress. That night, he even managed to muster up the courage to ask her to take a photo with him! See the cute photo they snapped below.

Joe then reached out to Sofía’s costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson and asked for her number after she called off her engagement with the American businessman. Just weeks after they first met, the two secretly went on their first date on June 15. However, Joe explained that she had her guard up.

“Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out,” he explained to Haute Living . “Like, ‘You’re too young, you’re an actor, you’re this, you’re that,’ and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there.”

At the time, it didn’t take long for fans to catch on to their budding romance. Although they tried to be low-key, evidence — meaning weekend getaways, candid Instagram pics and lavish birthday celebrations — easily pieced together that the two were romantically linked.

In August 2014, Sofía happily confirmed that she and Joe were officially exclusive. “You know, I’m just having a great time. It’s a special time in my life, and I’m trying not to think too much about it,” the beauty said to Extra. “It’s something very new, so we will see what happens.”

Things really started heating up when the couple moved in together that November. The Hot Pursuit star — who is the mom of only son Manolo Vergara, 26, with ex Jose Gonzalez — opened up about the exciting life change during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I left him home packing my things,” Sofía quipped. “We’ve had help, and he’s doing his stuff. He has a lot of books that I don’t know where I’m going to put. We have a wine cellar and I was like, oh, maybe that’s where we should put them instead of wine.’ He doesn’t want to put them in storage!”

The True Blood actor proved that meeting Sofia was love at first sight after getting down on one knee during their trip to Hawaii over Christmas. “Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve; [we dated for] about six months. When you know, you know, and we knew right away — like, very quickly,” he told Haute Living .

Joe also dished the romantic way he asked for Sofía’s hand in marriage. “We had this big bay window [that I opened up], and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring,” he explained. “I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome.” Spoiler alert: She said yes. Aww!

The dynamic duo made things official one year later in November 2015. Sofía and Joe threw an immaculate, fairytale wedding at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by hundreds of their closest friends and family. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds celebrated with a romantic honeymoon at the Parrot Cay Resort in Turks and Caicos.

Since then, Sofía and Joe have been living a life of wedded bliss and the seemingly permanent smiles on their faces are proof of exactly that!