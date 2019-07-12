She may play the role of a mom on a hit TV series, but Sofia Vergara‘s Modern Family character actually mirrors her own life. The beloved actress — who has been married to husband Joe Manganiello since 2015 — is the proud mom of her 26-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara.

The 47-year-old beauty first became a mom during a brief marriage to ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, whom she married in 1991. Sofia, who met her only child’s father while in college, gave birth to the bundle of joy in Colombia in September 1992 at the age of 18.

Following their 1993 divorce, Sofia focused solely on creating the best life for her son as a young, single mom. It wasn’t until everything changed for the better in 1994 when the mother-son duo moved to Miami where Sofia began hosting travel and game shows.

“I was a single mother very early, and what made me wake up every day, what made me be responsible, was that I had the motivation that I needed to make money, to give my son all the things that I thought that he needed,” she admitted to Coveteur in 2017.

Nowadays, Manolo is proudly following in Sofia’s famous footsteps. After graduating from Emerson College in Boston in 2015, the young adult pursued a career in the entertainment business. Similarly, he started out as a model before venturing into the world of acting.

Although the newest Joe, who starred on HBO’s True Blood, in Sofia’s life doesn’t have any kids of his own, he prides himself on being a proud stepdad to Manolo. In 2016, the brunette beauty addressed the hot topic of whether she and her Magic Mike XXL hubby will ever have kids together.

“My husband is [four years] younger than me and he wants kids so we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” the Hot Pursuit star revealed to The Edit. “The idea of doing it all again doesn’t scare me but, hey, it’s not like it’s going to happen naturally, is it?”

The TV personality echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Harpers Bazar around the same time. “I cannot just expect anything natural anymore. We’ll see what happens,” Sofia told the outlet. “It’s not something that doesn’t let us sleep. But it’s not something I am completely opposed to.”

Considering Sofia and Joe just celebrated their 5-year dating anniversary, who knows, maybe Manolo will be getting a step-sibling soon!

