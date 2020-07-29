Sofia Vergara Lives on One Hot Property! See Photos of the TV Star’s Luxurious Beverly Hills Home

With a net worth of over $160 million, it’s no surprise Sofia Vergara lives in a picturesque home in Los Angeles. The Modern Family star shares a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and her only son, Manolo Vergara. Luckily for fans, Sofia’s always sharing photos of her massive house!

The legendary TV star first bought the sprawling 11,400-square-foot estate for $10,600,000 in 2014. According to Variety, the Tuscan-style abode features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an immaculate kitchen, a private indoor gym, a theater room and much more.

Inside, you can also find a private guest bedroom and studio with en-suite bathroom, multiple walk-in closets, an area that leads out to a small private veranda and of course, living rooms for entertainment. The Hollywood pair have shared so many sweet memories in their home since tying the knot in 2015.

The property becomes even more impressive when you step outdoors. Aside from having tons of patio space to host birthday parties and other family events, Sofia’s backyard boasts a lavish spa area with a pool and jacuzzi. The outdoor area is also adorned with stunning landscaping.

Since the Hot Pursuit star — who shares her beloved child with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez — moved into her digs, she’s turned it into the home of her dreams. The jaw-dropping mansion is filled with eye-catching artwork, endless amounts of shrubbery, white decor and modern finishings.

Although it seems Sofia and Joe couldn’t live in a more beautiful home, the two actually purchased a new estate in June 2020. The L.A. Times reported the adorable lovebirds bought a 17,100-square-foot property in the gated neighborhood of Beverly Park. The Italian villa-style home, which was previously owned by baseball legend Barry Bonds, sold for $26 million.

The Hot Properties alum and the True Blood actor have yet to move into their home, but there’s no doubt they have a lot to look forward to. The Beverly Park mansion is fitted with seven bedrooms, 10 and a half bathrooms, a two-story guesthouse, a swimming pool, spa and so much more.

We can’t wait for Sofia and Joe to show off their new property!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside their current Beverly Hills home.