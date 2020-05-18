Pool party! Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello enjoyed family time in their backyard over the weekend, proving they still know how to have fun amid quarantine.

On Saturday, May 16, the 47-year-old beauty shared photos and videos of her famous family hanging out on their lavish patio. Sofia fawned over the Magic Mike actor’s shirtless physique as she posted a clip of him teaching the couple’s beloved pup, Bubbles, to swim.

Instagram/SofiaVergara

The Hot Pursuit actress put her own modeling skills to the test as she uploaded a series of snaps of her lounging on a pool float. Sofia looked gorgeous as always donning a floral gown and her long, brunette locks over her shoulders.

“Still at home,” she captioned the collage of photos, which also featured Joe, 43, holding up Bubbles over his head. The SAG Award winner even shared a pic of the tray of food she put out for Joe, son Manolo Vergara and niece Claudia Vergara to munch on while catching some rays.

On Sunday, Sofia took the party indoors as she posted a video cooking with her 27-year-old son. The doting mom of one — who shares Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez — was all smiles while whipping up eggplant parmigiana in their massive kitchen.

“Cooking [with my love] @manologonzalezvergara and my @dolcegabbana family!” Sofia captioned the clip on May 17. “#StayHome. Make eggplant parmigiana. Proud to be part of the Devotion Campaign which is helping @humanitas.university aid their global health initiatives.”

Instagram/SofiaVergara

By the time their recipe was complete, Sofia took to Instagram to give her fans a look at the final product. “Eggplant parmigiano [on] my plates from Positano!!” the actress captioned a super cute selfie with Manolo as she held up the scrumptious meal.

Despite being in self-isolation for the past several weeks, Sofia and Joe continue to prove they’ve had no shortage of fun. While chatting with Men’s Health in May 2019, the True Blood actor — who tied the knot with Sofia in 2015 — revealed the longtime lovebirds are actually homebodies at heart.

“We marathon Netflix and watch shows like Game of Thrones, Mindhunter and Naked and Afraid,” he gushed to the outlet at the time. “When we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways … Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it.”

We love how Sofia and Joe are thriving!