Wow! Sofia Vergara had her bikini body on full display while spending time with her family at home in quarantine. The Modern Family alum shared a sexy snap wearing matching bathing suits with her 27-year-old mini-me niece, Claudia.

“Old model from ’72 and new model from ’92,” the 47-year-old beauty captioned a photo of the two leaning over a balcony rail on Sunday, April 26. The aunt-niece duo looked so alike, they even donned matching hairstyles and similar poses!

Sofia’s fans marveled at her flawless figure as they flooded her comments section, writing, “Wowwwwww!! Looking amazing, mama!!!!” Another echoed, “OMG! I would kill for your body at your age,” while a third fan chimed in, “No one knows which is which!”

The Hot Pursuit star’s sexy snapshot with her stunning niece is just one of many glimpses of her life she shared over the weekend. Sofia also uploaded a series of pics while hanging out with husband Joe Manganiello and the actress’ 27-year-old son, Manolo Vergara.

“B-B-Q Sunday fun day🌝🍔🍻 at [home] with the same crowd 😂😂,” the doting mom — who shares her only son with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez — captioned the collage of sweet photos.

On April 25, Sofia revealed she and the Magic Mike star, 43, were keeping themselves busy by having a romantic afternoon date in their backyard. The beloved Hollywood star posted a pic of her basking in the sun in a bikini while enjoying some snacks. “Patio picnic,” she wrote in the caption.

Considering Sofia looks better than ever in her late ’40s, you’d think her diet and exercise regimen would be strict. However, the SAG Award winner previously dished she doesn’t watch what she eats as much as fans might think.

“I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats,” she once shared with Self magazine. “But I also have ice cream and dessert and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week.”

Sofia even pointed out why she makes sure to control her fitness habits. “I exercise because you need it to stay slim and stay put, especially as you get older,” she explained. “But some women overdo it: Their body looks 20, but their face looks horrible. You need a little fat in your face!”

She continued, ‘So they fill their face with crap, and then they look like monsters. Who do you think you’re fooling? We know those aren’t your lips. I don’t want plastic surgery or fillers or Botox.”

You go, girl!

