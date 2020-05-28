If you couldn’t tell by Sofia Vergara‘s Instagram page, the actress is having a great time in quarantine. The Modern Family alum dished it “hasn’t been that bad” being in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic with husband Joe Manganiello, son Manolo Vergara and niece Claudia Vergara.

“We can’t complain, actually. We’re all staying at home,” the 47-year-old beauty shared with People in an article published on Wednesday, May 27. “I have a big house, so I’ve been able to have my son, my niece, my husband and three dogs. We’ve been lucky that we’ve been able to be comfortable.”

When they’re not enjoying R&R during their backyard barbecues or lounging by their lavish pool, Sofia revealed her famous family is keeping up on their chores. Since she has the company of Manolo and Claudia, both 27, she’s given “everyone a job” to complete around the house.

“I don’t cook. My son is the one that cooks actually. We’ve been very lucky in that he loves it and he makes sure that we’re all fed. He’s always the one that’s always in the kitchen,” she explained. “My niece is in charge of the dishes and making sure that the kitchen is clean. Then I am in charge of organizing and disinfecting. My husband is in charge of feeding the dogs and opening the mail.”

The Hot Pursuit star gushed because she’s “had the family together” during this unprecedented pandemic, she’s doing her best to look on the bright side. “We haven’t had a bad time,” Sofia marveled. “I try to make an event out of everything to entertain everyone.”

Like normal families, the Magic Mike actor, 43, and Sofia — who tied the knot in 2015 — also need their fair share of alone time in lockdown. Because they “don’t have to be on top of each other,” the Colombian-American actress said they’ve barely gotten “under each other’s skins.”

“We’ve been very good,” she shared. “[Joe] works out at the gym, while I’m recording some things or he has his Zoom meetings in his office. We’ve been lucky that we can escape. Everyone does their own thing. I think that’s why we haven’t had one fight yet.”

We’re not surprised to hear Sofia and Joe have turned quarantine with their clan into their own slice of paradise. In May 2019, the handsome hunk revealed they’re actually the happiest when they’re together at home.

Instagram/SofiaVergara

“We marathon Netflix and watch shows like Game of Thrones, Mindhunter and Naked and Afraid,” he told Men’s Health at the time. “When we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways … Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it.”

Sofia has one amazing family!

