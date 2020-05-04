Making memories! Sofia Vergara revealed she and Joe Manganiello are still keeping themselves entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Modern Family actress shared the cutest photo of her handsome husband hanging out with their family pup on Sunday, May 3.

“Sunday funday still at home,” Sofia, 47, captioned a pic of the Magic Mike actor, 43, holding their beloved dog, Bubbles. Joe rocked a bright yellow Metallica T-shirt while sitting on one of the lawn chairs on their lavish outdoor patio.

Since she’s been stuck at home amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, Sofia has been spending all the time she can basking in the beautiful California weather. In late April, the Hot Pursuit star shared a series of sexy snapshots while gallivanting around in a tiny bikini during a family B-B-Q.

“Old model from ’72 and new model from ’92,” the brunette beauty wrote alongside a photo of her wearing matching black bathing suits with 27-year-old mini-me niece Claudia. The duo could barely be told apart as they posed for a photo together.

Sofia also shared pics of her family spending some quality time together. The doting mom of one — who shares son Manolo Vergara, 27, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez — posted some photos via Instagram during her family’s super fun day hanging around the pool at home.

Although Sofia and Joe — who tied the knot 2015 — can’t wait to enjoy a normal date night once quarantine is over, we bet they aren’t to bummed about having to stay cooped up at home together. The True Blood actor even once dished they prefer snuggling on the couch at home versus getting all dolled up for a night on the town.

Instagram

“We marathon Netflix and watch shows like Game of Thrones, Mindhunter and Naked and Afraid,” he shared with Men’s Health in May 2019. “When we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways … Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it.”

Whether they’re jet setting the world or cuddled up together at home, however, Joe gushed he couldn’t be more grateful to have Sofia by his side.

“My life is great because I really like my wife,” he sweetly shared with the outlet. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f–king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

We can’t get enough of Sofia and Joe!