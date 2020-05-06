Wow! Sofia Vergara revealed she went all out for Cinco De Mayo despite being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Modern Family actress gave fans a glimpse inside her massive family dinner prepared by her and her 27-year-old niece, Claudia Vergara.

“We are still at home. Cinco De Mayo dinner!” Sofia, 47, wrote in Spanish alongside a collage of photos she shared with her mini-me family member on Tuesday, May 5. “Beautiful and loved Mexico.”

Instagram/SofiaVergara

To celebrate the Mexican holiday, Sofia and Claudia whipped up a lavish meal for the TV star’s husband Joe Manganiello, son Manolo Vergara and the rest of their famous family. In her post, the SAG Award winner showed off her impressive spread of tacos, rice and other Mexican dishes, as well as her gorgeous, Cinco De Mayo-themed decor.

While fans flooded Sofia’s post with sweet messages, it was actress Jessica Alba‘s comment that garnered the most attention. “Remember NYC Cinco De Mayo with @JenAtkinHair?” Jessica, 39, wrote in the comments section, to which the Chasing Papi actres replied, “Si!!! Can we go back???!!!”

Sofia’s only child — whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez — also uploaded a cute snapshot from their fun-filled festivity. “Good thing I’m the designated driver,” Manolo, 27, jokingly captioned a photo wearing matching mini sombreros with his dog, Baguette.

Later in the evening, Sofia took to her Instagram Stories to give fans an update on how their celebration was going. The Hot Pursuit star shared a super cute photo of the Magic Mike actor, 43, snuggling their beloved pup, Bubbles. Joe and the tiny dog even donned the same sombreros as Manolo and Baguette. LOL!

Since she’s been doing her part to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Sofia has shared sweet family moments on social media more than ever before. In late April, the doting mom posted enviable snaps while enjoying a family barbecue in her backyard.

Besides sharing cute pics with hubby Joe, Sofia posted a sexy photo with her gorgeous niece. Claudia looked like the brunette beauty’s spitting image as they donned matching black bikinis during their “patio picnic.”

“Old model from ’72 and new model from ’92,” Sofia captioned a photo of the two donning similar hairstyles and posing in the same manner over a balcony rail. Despite the 16-year age difference, the aunt-niece duo looked like total twins!

While chatting with Hola! in November 2017, Claudia gushed about having the iconic actress as a role model in her life.

“I feel very flattered and lucky, not only because they tell me that I look like her, but also to have her as aunt and to be able to learn from her,” she shared at the time. “I’m very grateful to her because I always have been supported and helped in everything that I wanted to do.”

We adore Sofia and her incredible clan!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.