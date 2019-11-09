If there’s one way to keep the fire in your marriage burning it’s to travel romantic locations — and Sofia Vergara and her man Joe Manganiello have done just that, especially with their most recent trip to Paris.

The happy couple — who tied the knot in 2015 — have been sharing plenty of photos of their amazing getaway. The pair have been showing off the various locations that they’ve visited, including Montmartre, the Louvre Museum and of course, a beautiful dinner with one another. “Another beautiful day in Paris,” the actress, 47, wrote on one of her Instagram posts.

No surprise here, but people were head over heels over the various snaps the duo took, as they headed to the comments section to respond. “Seriously gorgeous couple. Enjoy Pareeee!” one fan said. Another added, “So cute to see you both being regular tourists.”

This isn’t the only lavish trip Sofia and her love, 42, have taken in 2019. Earlier this year, the two headed to Italy to not only celebrate their fifth anniversary as a couple, but also Sofia’s 47th birthday — and the photos were of course amazing!

It should come as no surprise that Sofia and Joe are so in love. The True Blood alum has gushed about his wife in the past. “My life is great because I really like my wife,” Joe admitted to Men’s Health. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f–king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.” And while they love being wanderlusts, their favorite spot is right at home.

“We marathon Netflix and watch shows like ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mindhunter,’ and ‘Naked and Afraid,'” Joe revealed to the outlet. “When we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways. Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it.”

Joe also added, “I hold the door open for my wife, and that will never f–king change.” Now that’s a gentleman!

Scroll on down to see more photos of Sofia and Joe having an incredible time out in Paris!