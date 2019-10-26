There’s a lot to look forward to on Modern Family season 11! Courteney Cox and David Beckham took to social media on Friday, October 25, to share photos from their time filming a role for the iconic sitcom’s final season.

“I met a new FRIEND 🤩today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily 😍,” the former professional soccer player, 44, captioned a photo of him and the Friends star, 55, holding their scripts. While Courteney is reading her script while she gives a hint of a grin, he is raising his eyebrows and staring straight at the camera.

David’s wife, Victoria Beckham, echoed our excitement by commenting, “I can’t wait!!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Kisses x.”

Courteney shared a video that included two photos of her and David in their swimsuits — one of just the two of them smiling and one in which they’re joined by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet joining them. “Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily,” she captioned the oh-so-funny clip.

“I liked it. 😘,” Eric, 48, replied. Jesse, 44, hilariously replied, “Sorry I was so gassy.”

So far we don’t know exactly what roles Courteney and David are playing, but it’s safe to assume they’ll at least be interacting with Eric and Jesse’s characters on Modern Family — which has won 22 Emmys out of 80 nominations. The rest of the cast, of course, consists of Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. The one thing we do know, though, is that the show is finally coming to an end after having premiered in 2009.

“So proud to announce that Modern Family is returning for its 11th and final season. Chris [Lloyd] and Steve [Levitan] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” ABC president Karey Burke said at the annual Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday, February 5. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

Modern Family season 11 — the iconic sitcom’s final season — is currently airing Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.