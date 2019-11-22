Time flies when you’re in love! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Friday, November 22, and marked the occasion by writing sweet tributes to each other on Instagram. Oh, and did we mention they were in Spanish?!

“Happy Anniversary mi amor!!!” she wrote — including seven sparkly pink heart emojis — alongside a photo of her and Joe, 42, on their wedding day.

The True Blood actor also shared a snap of him and the Modern Family star, 47, walking down the aisle and wrote, “¡Feliz Cuarto Aniversario mi amor!”

The couple’s friend, Mario Lopez, commented, “Felicidades!”

In November 2015, Sofia and Joe tied the knot. Since then, they’ve been living out their days as a happily married pair who, thankfully, have no plans on separating and are doing just fine.

“He loves that I love to work, that I love to be creative, that I’m always planning my ventures, that I’m always excited about work and about business,” Sofia previously gushed about her man to Entertainment Tonight. “He loves that.”

“I think the important thing that I have learned [about balancing work and family] is that you have to learn how to delegate. You can’t do everything yourself,” she added. “You have to surround yourself with people you know can help you. To pay someone’s salary, it’s an investment so you can do more things, so you can trust people to help you do all the things you want.”

Marrying the Colombian native has been one of the best decisions Joe has ever made. With Sofia by his side, he feels like he can do anything!

“My life is great because I really like my wife,” Joe previously gushed to Men’s Health. “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f–king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

Where can we find a love like that?! Together, Sofia and Joe are quite the dynamic duo. “I love that she knows how to take care of herself,” he added. “Because I needed to be with somebody confident.”

Four years later and it’s still pretty clear that these two were meant to be!