Meant to be! Joe Manganiello will never forget the first time he met his now-wife Sofia Vergara at the annual White House Correspondent’s Dinner. The actor recalled how everything went down when he spoke with Jess Cagle on his SiriusXM show.

“As we’re walking around, [guess] who comes swooping down in front of us,” Joe, 43, asked the radio host before revealing it was his gorgeous wife. “She was wearing this dress that looked great on her and I just could not take my eyes off of her.”

Although Joe was mesmerized by the actress’ charm, he couldn’t bring himself to say hi to her. However, he got his chance when a mutual friend walked over to his table. “Later on that night, Jesse Tyler Ferguson came up to me and said, ‘Hey. My friend Sofia wants to come over and say hi.’ And I said, I go, ‘Oh, your friend Sofia whose fiancé is also at this party?’ He goes, ‘Oh, yeah whatever. No, no, no. She just wants to come over and talk. You know, she’s a big fan of yours,” Joe recalled, but the A-lister wasn’t buying it. The last thing he wanted to do was cause a problem.

“I didn’t know what he was up to,” Joe said. “I was like, ‘Is he going to get me into a fight [while I’m] I’m wearing my tuxedo here?” But soon enough, Sofia met the dark-haired hunk when she walked over to his table. The pair had a nice conversation and didn’t talk about her fiancé at the time, Nick Loeb, at all. It wasn’t until three weeks later that Joe realized Sofia was no longer romantically linked with Nick at the party. Everything became clear to him when the Modern Family star called off her engagement in 2014.

“I hit up Jesse Tyler Ferguson and I said, ‘Hey man, was she broken up with the guy at the time? And he said, ‘Yeah. I wouldn’t have tried to pull anything if that was the case,'” Joe recalled, but the actor had to act fast. He knew Sofia would have a “line of guys out the door” so he got her number from the Untraceable star and went to meet her as soon as possible.

“I had this whole date planned,” he said. “And I took Sofia out on our first date and the rest is history.” Aww! How’s that for a love story?